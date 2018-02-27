Xiaomi hasn't detailed its Oreo plans until this point, but that's changing today. The Mi 6 was the first Xiaomi device to pick up the MIUI 9 update last year, and the phone is now the first to receive the stable Oreo update. The latest MIUI 9.2 build (9.2.3.0) introduces Android 8.0 Oreo to the device, along with a ton of bug fixes.

Here's the full changelog for the MIUI 9.2.3.0 update, as detailed on the MIUI forum:

Highlights Optimization - Android 8.0 update (02-12) Optimization - Protection from unintentional tapping for Dial pad (02-12)

System Optimization - Android 8.0 update (02-12) Fix - Apps changed Wi-Fi connection status without the user's permission (02-12) Fix - Apps stopped working in the background (02-12) Fix - WhatsApp force closed in Split screen (02-12)

Phone Fix - DTMF issues after pausing VoLTE video calls (02-12)

App Lock New - Added the App lock step before unlocking using a new fingerprint for the first time (02-12)

Contacts New - Improved layout and readability for search results in Contacts (02-12) Optimization - Protection from unintentional tapping for Dial pad (02-12) Fix - Contact search didn't work properly for Russian and Ukranian (02-12)

Messaging Fix - OTP messages were grouped with notification SMS (02-12) Fix - Time in Messaging didn't change when the system was switched to 12-hour format (02-12) Fix - Messages with one-time passwords disappeared (02-12) Delete - Adjustments for Messaging: service and promo SMS, scheduled SMS, and group messages. (02-12)

Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar Optimization - Vibration for notifications during calls (02-12) Optimization - Notification shade response (02-12) Fix - Brightness bar wasn't displayed in its position (02-12) Fix - A white bar appeared in the Notification shade (02-12) Fix - Lock screen wallpaper wasn't shown in some cases (02-12) Fix - Notification shade issues (02-12) Fix - The search bar in the Notification shade wasn't displayed correctly (02-12) Fix - Wallpaper Carousel couldn't load online resources (a Play Store update was required) (02-12)

Home screen New - Animated icons for selected apps in the default theme (02-12) Optimization - RAM info isn't shown in Recents by default. Go to Settings > Home screen & Recents to turn it on. (02-12) Optimization - Animation for clearing cache (02-12) Optimization - Adjusted the button for clearing memory in Recents (02-12) Optimization - Swipe response (02-12) Optimization - Folders open faster (02-12) Optimization - Users can set their main Home screen in the editing mode (02-12) Optimization - New animation for launching and closing apps (02-12) Fix - Couldn't close Recents in some cases (02-12) Fix - Issues with icon size for Clock, Calendar, and Weather (02-12) Fix - Home screen icons weren't displayed properly (02-12)

Themes Optimization - Redesigned home page (02-12) Optimization - Updated Peach blossom and Asphalt themes (02-1)

