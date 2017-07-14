New Pixel XL 2 leak details software-based features.

We got a first look at the Google Pixel XL 2 earlier this week, and a post out of XDA Developers sheds more information on a few features. The Pixel XL 2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch OLED display with slim bezels, with the panel sourced from LG.

According to XDA, the Pixel XL 2 will offer an Always On Display mode, giving you the ability to preview incoming notifications even when the screen is off. The phone will feature a squeezable frame à la HTC U11, with the publication noting that you'll be able to squeeze the sides of the phone even when the display is off to launch Google Assistant. You can also silence incoming calls by pressing down on the sides of the frame.

The phone will also include new display profiles — sRGB mode will be moved from the Developer Options to the standard display settings, and Google is set to introduce a "Vivid Colors" option. Finally, XDA notes that the color palette of the interface will color palette will revert to the darker theme found in earlier Android O previews.

The phone itself will be manufactured by LG, with the initial render featuring a lot of design influences from the LG G6. There's no further details regarding when we'll see the device, but we'll let you know once we hear more.