New Pixel XL 2 leak details software-based features.
We got a first look at the Google Pixel XL 2 earlier this week, and a post out of XDA Developers sheds more information on a few features. The Pixel XL 2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch OLED display with slim bezels, with the panel sourced from LG.
According to XDA, the Pixel XL 2 will offer an Always On Display mode, giving you the ability to preview incoming notifications even when the screen is off. The phone will feature a squeezable frame à la HTC U11, with the publication noting that you'll be able to squeeze the sides of the phone even when the display is off to launch Google Assistant. You can also silence incoming calls by pressing down on the sides of the frame.
The phone will also include new display profiles — sRGB mode will be moved from the Developer Options to the standard display settings, and Google is set to introduce a "Vivid Colors" option. Finally, XDA notes that the color palette of the interface will color palette will revert to the darker theme found in earlier Android O previews.
The phone itself will be manufactured by LG, with the initial render featuring a lot of design influences from the LG G6. There's no further details regarding when we'll see the device, but we'll let you know once we hear more.
"...with the publication noting that you'll be able to squeeze the sides of the phone even when the display is off..."
You can with the U11 so I don't know why this is a surprise?
No one said it's a surprise. Their just saying that's part of the leaked info.
That actually is a surprise to me. That is an HTC feature and isn't it LG that's handling the XL now
Hopefully it's a flat screen device so people can actually put screen protectors on it.
Completely agree. I love the look of curved screen but I miss tempered glass protectors that actually work on screen.
I personally will never use a nasty screen protector, even on a flat screen.
Don't know what you mean by nasty but ok. To each their own
Nasty as in, fingerprint and dust collecting. It's just a personal peeve.
The actual screen of the phone collects the same thing. I understand some screen protectors will show it more but many have the oleophobic coating which cleans very easily and is actually easier to keep cleaner than the phone screen.
Well that, and I just don't find a need for them so it's a waste of money. I never scratch my screens, and wish to use my beautiful screen as designed by the manufacturer, with nothing in between.
Flagships are supposed to be durable so screen protectors are not needed.
I keep the AOD off on my S8. I prefer the notification light only.
+1
I used to do the same, but after trying aod it's actually pretty useful and battery life isn't much different. It let's me see the time and see if I have new notifications that need attention or ignore.
I use aod, but you can tell which notifications are which using the notification light. The only thing is it doesn't cycle between notifications, but I check them often so there's usually not more than a couple at once in my shade.
"You can also silence incoming calls by pressing down on the sides of the frame." For those of you who like to "rage-quit" calls to voicemail.
Lol @ "rage-quit". I've never heard it used to refer to calls.
However, in the realm of online gaming, people rage quit all the time.
I've played some call of duty in my day and made plenty of gamers rage quit.
Steal all the best features from all the manufacturers for the Pixel. That will justify that price tag.. Because I completely overpaid for the current Pixel. It's a great phone don't get me wrong, but it's pretty damn boring design wise
Good news. I've had way too many phones with AOD and use it so much I'd struggle to go back to phone without it and a useless, boring black screen ever again.
How about a Hifi DAC to improve the audio quality as well as keeping the 3.5 mm headphone jack. I feel like all upcoming flagship smartphones should come with high quality audio components.
"The Pixel XL 2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch OLED display"
I'm sure no would mind if we rounded that up to 6 inches.
Pretty sure the phone pictured is not the Pixel XL 2.