Still no clue about what the "O" will stand for, but we do know an octopus has 8 legs.

We didn't expect the name for Android 8.0 to be revealed with the latest developer preview's Easter egg, so we're not disappointed. What we are seeing is almost as cool.

The 4th dev preview comes with a floaty-magic-physics-enabled octopus on a deep blue sea background. You can tap and touch and drag it around and see the new physics and acceleration features Google is using with Android O on your octopus friend.

To get there:

Open the Settings and scroll to System .

and scroll to . Open System and choose About phone .

and choose . Choose Android version and tap it over and over quickly.

You'll see the older circular Easter Egg. Tap the center a few times then long press on it.

You can use your finger to fling the octopus around, and rotating between portrait and landscape will change its size. Have fun tapping and pulling to see if google has hidden another layer of Easter Egg here ...