Watch free local channels at home, on-the-go with new AirTV

AirTV connects to over-the-air (OTA) antenna to wirelessly deliver free local channels to TVs, tablets, phones—in and out of home

Integrates free broadcast channels into Sling TV app or AirTV app on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Available now for $119.99 at AirTV.net

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2018 — AirTV, a brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) broadcast products and services, has launched a new solution that brings together the value of free local broadcast television with the power of live internet streaming. The new AirTV solution, when connected to an OTA antenna and a home Wi-Fi network, wirelessly streams free local channels to internet-connected TVs and mobile devices, in and out of the home.

With AirTV, free local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, are available for viewing via the Sling TV or AirTV app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android phones and tablets. Local channel availability depends on the OTA signal availability at the user's home location. In many major markets, customers can receive 50 or more local channels for free.

"Our new AirTV solution solves two problems: first, it blends free local channels with OTT television, something customers have demanded since the advent of streaming," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "And, because it's a Wi-Fi-enabled device, you can power your entire home with one OTA antenna, simplifying the installation process."

AirTV's configuration eliminates common pain points associated with OTA antennas, like wiring multiple rooms with individual antennas, and it allows for optimal antenna placement, regardless of the TV's location. AirTV connects to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network, providing two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously. Up to two streams are available inside the home; one of these streams can be viewed while outside of the home.

"Customers can mount their antenna connected to AirTV wherever the signal is strongest, whether it's tucked away in an attic or hidden behind the living room TV," said Weinraub. "AirTV wirelessly streams to AirTV-enabled devices visible to a home Wi-Fi network, so there's no longer a need to run cables across the home to get OTA signals."

Existing Sling TV users can integrate AirTV directly into their accounts. Customers can also set up a free Sling TV account to access their local channels via AirTV, or create a free account with the stand-alone AirTV app.

AirTV is available at AirTV.net/products/airtv/, on Amazon and at regional retailers like Microcenter for $119.99 with a one-year warranty. OTA antennas can be purchased separately at https://www.airtv.net/antenna-installation/ or at a local retailer. To identify local channels in your area, visit https://www.airtv.net/local-channels/.