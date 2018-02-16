Android Oreo has a lot of different goodies to play with, but one of my favorite features to use is the Autofill API . This makes entering usernames, passwords, and other info a lot simpler than previous Android versions, and it allows password management apps to be more convenient than ever before.

LastPass, one of the world's most popular password managers, first got support for Autofill last August alongside the release of 8.0 Oreo. Autofill was first made available for the LastPass Beta app, and it was expected that the primary one would soon see similar treatment. However, after months and months of waiting, nothing ever happened. That is, until today.

The latest v4.4.1749 update for LastPass is rolling out to the Play Store now, and once you open the app after updating, you'll get a pop-up letting you know that Autofill is available to use.

To access this, go to Settings -> Autofill and there you can choose if you want to use Oreo's Autofill or stick with the legacy method the uses Android's Accessibility Services.

If this update for LastPass isn't showing up for you on the Play Store and you want it now, feel free to download the APK file here.

Download: LastPass (free)