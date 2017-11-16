LastPass and other big applications will be able to keep using Accessibility Services like normal.

At the beginning of this week, it was discovered that Google was informing app developers about new restrictions being implemented on the use of Accessibility Services. We have a full breakdown that explains exactly what's going on and why these changes are being made, but essentially what it boils down to is Google trying to prevent malicious applications from tapping into this deeper part of the OS.

However, while protecting against potentially huge security threats, this also left some questions regarding legitimate apps that rely fairly heavily on Accessibility Services, such as LastPass, Tasker, etc.

LastPass – "there is no immediate impact to our Android users."

Following this concern, LastPass issued a statement saying that "there is no immediate impact to our Android users." LastPass says that Google is currently working closely with certain developers so that they'll be able to continue to use Accessibility Services in the short-run, while also helping them convert to safer solutions down the road.

In LastPass's case, that long-term solution comes in the form of Android Oreo's Autofill API that allows for nearly the same (and sometimes better) experience as what's currently offered with LastPass's App Fill feature.

It's unclear at this time what developers have the green light from Google to keep using Accessibility Services for the time being, but should we learn of any more, we'll be sure to keep you posted.

