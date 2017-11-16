LastPass and other big applications will be able to keep using Accessibility Services like normal.
At the beginning of this week, it was discovered that Google was informing app developers about new restrictions being implemented on the use of Accessibility Services. We have a full breakdown that explains exactly what's going on and why these changes are being made, but essentially what it boils down to is Google trying to prevent malicious applications from tapping into this deeper part of the OS.
However, while protecting against potentially huge security threats, this also left some questions regarding legitimate apps that rely fairly heavily on Accessibility Services, such as LastPass, Tasker, etc.
LastPass – "there is no immediate impact to our Android users."
Following this concern, LastPass issued a statement saying that "there is no immediate impact to our Android users." LastPass says that Google is currently working closely with certain developers so that they'll be able to continue to use Accessibility Services in the short-run, while also helping them convert to safer solutions down the road.
In LastPass's case, that long-term solution comes in the form of Android Oreo's Autofill API that allows for nearly the same (and sometimes better) experience as what's currently offered with LastPass's App Fill feature.
It's unclear at this time what developers have the green light from Google to keep using Accessibility Services for the time being, but should we learn of any more, we'll be sure to keep you posted.
I use RoboForm which also makes use of the Accessibility functionality. I imagine RoboForm will be give a free pass as well.
I don't use Tasker, but that will be an interesting one to watch....
Did not think Google would take out the useful apps using this feature, good to see it was true.
I've been using the LastPass beta on Android 8.0 for a while now. The autofill API works great.
This. LastPass is all over it for 8.0. Phones that don't get upgraded however....
I think Google would do well to change their policy from saying they'll remove apps that use Accessibility for anything other than accessibility to a policy that says they'll remove them unless the devs can articulate a reason why the use of Accessibility does something that's useful. It sounds like they're doing this for LastPass, and that's good, but I think such a policy should be extended to all devs, not just the major ones.
That's a slippery slope...If Google gives someone a pass and some malware turns up, it will be PR nightmare. Google is better off sticking to their guns and kicking the apps out of the store. RoboForm and I believe LastPass include browsers within their apps meaning folks can still use the products even if the accessibility option is taken away from them.