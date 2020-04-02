What you need to know
- The Last of Us Part II was originally scheduled to release in February before being delayed into May.
- The game has again been delayed, this time indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Last of Us Part II has again been delayed, this time without a new release date. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's certainly understandable, if frustrating. While the extended wait will be annoying, Naughty Dog has released several new screenshots from the game, showing a glimpse of new environments and more.
You can check out the new environmental shots below, tap or click the images to enlarge them.
Then, there's also several screenshots of Ellie.
Some more screenshots with Ellie, Joel and Tommy.
Since this new delay didn't even give a release window, we honestly don't know when we'll be playing The Last of Us Part II. Whenever we do, it looks like players have one incredible journey ahead of them. The delay was due to the logistics of shipping out physical copies and collector's editions, while the game itself is essentially done. Hopefully we won't be waiting long for an update from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment one when things will straighten out.
The Last of Us Part II has been delayed again, will launch at a later date
Today, Sony issued a statement confirming that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There are no new release dates and the games will become available at a later time.
