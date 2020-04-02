Tlou Part 2 New ScreenshotSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • The Last of Us Part II was originally scheduled to release in February before being delayed into May.
  • The game has again been delayed, this time indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Last of Us Part II has again been delayed, this time without a new release date. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's certainly understandable, if frustrating. While the extended wait will be annoying, Naughty Dog has released several new screenshots from the game, showing a glimpse of new environments and more.

You can check out the new environmental shots below, tap or click the images to enlarge them.

Tlou Part 2 New ScreenshotTlou Part 2 New ScreenshotTlou Part 2 New ScreenshotSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Then, there's also several screenshots of Ellie.

Tlou Part 2 New ScreenshotTlou Part 2 New ScreenshotTlou Part 2 New ScreenshotSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Some more screenshots with Ellie, Joel and Tommy.

Tlou Part 2 New ScreenshotTlou Part 2 New ScreenshotTlou Part 2 New ScreenshotSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Since this new delay didn't even give a release window, we honestly don't know when we'll be playing The Last of Us Part II. Whenever we do, it looks like players have one incredible journey ahead of them. The delay was due to the logistics of shipping out physical copies and collector's editions, while the game itself is essentially done. Hopefully we won't be waiting long for an update from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment one when things will straighten out.

Revenge

The Last of Us Part II

How far will Ellie go?

The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.

