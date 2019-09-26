What you need to know
- September 26 is Outbreak Day for The Last of Us, the day the infection spread wildly.
- In celebration of Outbreak Day, Naughty Dog has released a new video, Inside the Demo, showing new gameplay and insight into the development of The Last of Us Part II.
- The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.
In the world of The Last of Us, Outbreak Day falls on September 26, the day the infection spread out. To celebrate Outbreak Day, Naughty Dog has released a new video, cutting together developer commentary with snippets of new gameplay footage from The Last of Us Part II.
In this new video, Neil Druckmann, Creative Director and co-writer of the game, talks about the mindset behind the development process, what Naughty Dog wanted to accomplish and more. A few other developers a Naughty Dog also chime in, including Anthony Newmann, Co-Director of the game and Halley Gross, the Narrative Lead. You can watch the video below, it's about 10 minutes long.
Between new enemy types, mobility options and more, players are going to have more options and threats than ever before. That's not all Naughty Dog is offering for Outbreak Day though. There's a new theme that you can grab for your PlayStation 4 for free right now.
The Last of Us Part II is set to be available on February 21, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more information on the game, you can check out our preview of the game from Brandon Russell right here.
