In the world of The Last of Us, Outbreak Day falls on September 26, the day the infection spread out. To celebrate Outbreak Day, Naughty Dog has released a new video, cutting together developer commentary with snippets of new gameplay footage from The Last of Us Part II.

In this new video, Neil Druckmann, Creative Director and co-writer of the game, talks about the mindset behind the development process, what Naughty Dog wanted to accomplish and more. A few other developers a Naughty Dog also chime in, including Anthony Newmann, Co-Director of the game and Halley Gross, the Narrative Lead. You can watch the video below, it's about 10 minutes long.