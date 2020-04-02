The Last Of Us Part 2 WallpaperSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog

  • The Last of Us Part II was first announced in 2016.
  • After initially being scheduled for February, The Last of Us Part II was delayed to May.
  • Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Sony Interactive Entertainment is delaying The Last of Us Part II to an unknown future date.
  • Iron Man VR is also being delayed.

Games are being delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and unfortunately, more big titles are moving their dates. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has confirmed that both The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR are being delayed to an unknown future date.

Naughty Dog issued a statement on the delay, saying that the game is essentially finished but that the delay is taking place due to potential shipping issues. As a result, the game is being delayed until these logistical issues can be solved, though there's no mention of when that might be.

While this is certainly disappointing, it's also understandable given the ongoing circumstances. We'll be sure to provide an update when new release dates for these games are announced.

Revenge

The Last of Us Part II

How far will Ellie go?

The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.

