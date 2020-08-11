The Last of Us Part 2 released back on June 19 and today, Naughty Dog has unveiled a sizeable update for the game. This Grounded update adds a new difficulty option, alongside permadeath settings, graphics rendering modes, gameplay modifiers, accessibility options like gyro aiming and trophies. You can see the trailer for the update below.

The Grounded update is set to arrive on August 13, so you won't be waiting too long to dive into all these options. For anyone who hasn't gotten the Platinum yet, don't worry: the new trophies aren't required for earning the Platinum.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been selling well immediately after release, with over 4 million copies sold in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive and one of the best PlayStation launches ever.

If you're looking for any assistance with the game, you can check out our ultimate guide for The Last of Us Part 2. If you still haven't picked the game up, you can check out our review of The Last of Us Part 2.

Our PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke wrote that "I can't say that The Last of Us Part II is better than its predecessor. I might be comfortable saying it's just as good in its own, different ways. It's certainly going to be divisive, but I don't think Naughty Dog minds that. As one character says, if they had a chance to do it all over again in the exact same way, they would."