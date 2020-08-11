Earlier this year, Naughty Dog revealed that The Last of Us was being adapted into an HBO show in collaboration with PlayStation Productions. It's still early days but we've learned a little bit more about this project, including the fact that it will have a "jaw drop" moment not in the original game.

Co-writer Craig Mazin, who is well-known for directing the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, stated on BBC Must Watch that there's a moment Neil Druckmann didn't include in the original game but wants in the show. "Jaw drop - that's going in," Mazing says of this mysterious moment, adding that "For sure, we have to do that. You couldn't stop me doing that. You will have to shoot me to stop me from doing that. And there were a few things like that."

Mazin also made it clear he doesn't want the show to "violate" anything from the game, with things that "fans and newcomers alike" will all enjoy together.

While this adaption could be different, familiar faces are heavily involved. Neil Druckmann, Creative Director and Vice President at Naughty Dog, is co-writing the series with Mazin. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the soundtracks for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, will also be composing the music for the show.

This show is still in the writing process, so it's early days yet. There's no release window right now and given the state of the world due to the global pandemic, it'll probably be a while longer. We'll be sure to provide updates as we learn more about the game.