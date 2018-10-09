The rumors are real, and they're spectacular! Daniel Bader and Jerry Hildenbrand are joined by Andrew Martonik as he provides a firsthand look at Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It's an iterative device, but in all the right areas with improvements to the camera, display, and better spec parity between the small and lager models. The phones will be available on Oct. 18th, with a starting price of $799.

As an appetizer to the main course, the LG V40 ThinQ and LG Watch W7 are here as well. V40 ThinQ is a solid phone, but the crew are less than impressed by LG's latest watch. Dive in!

