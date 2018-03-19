If there's one thing you can say about the smartphone market, it's that it offers a little something for everyone. Differences in price, features, and design all contribute to this, but one of the most important factors has to do with size.

Large phones like the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 have become incredibly popular over the last few years, but there's absolutely still people that prefer smaller phones such as the Pixel 2, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, etc.

One of our forum users says that they've recently been using Google's Pixel 2 for a few days, and while they like the phone, it's taking them a while to adjust to the size difference coming from the Note 8.

When asking other members if they think the Pixel 2 is too small of a phone, these are a few of the responses they got.