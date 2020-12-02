What you need to know
- Fortnite continues growing with different crossover events in different seasons.
- The prior season revolved around Marvel characters and stopping Galactus in a massive event.
- Now, it looks like Kratos from God of War is headed to Fortnite as an obtainable skin.
The ever-evolving world of Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers, having just ended a season that saw Marvel characters come together against Galactus. Still, this next crossover may be one of the most ambitious yet. A seemingly innocuous broadcast for Fortnite revealed some truly astounding news: Kratos from God of War is coming to Fortnite. You can listen to the veiled-but-unmistakable announcement below.
Meanwhile, a few players have started getting banner ads on their PS4 or PS5 consoles, giving us a glimpse at what this Kratos skin looks like:
It's good timing for this particular crossover, as the 2018 God of War was received well critically and commercially, while the yet-untitled God of War sequel is set to arrive on the PS5 in 2021. Yes, it's still untitled per the developers at Sony Santa Monica — while many are assuming the name is God of War: Ragnarok, that isn't actually confirmed.
The Kratos skin is part of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, so there will no doubt be some special requirements before you can unlock this hulking warrior. If you're looking to jump in and grab this PlayStation icon for use in battle royale, consider picking up some of the best gamepads for Fortnite. For anyone who is looking to grab everything a season has to offer and snag some extra V-Bucks, there's the new Fortnite Crew subscription.
Here's your first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds
The first renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro have surfaced online. Unlike the Galaxy Buds Live, the Galaxy Buds Pro will have an in-ear design.
The Snapdragon 888 has all-new hardware that will make your photos amazing
The new Spectra 580 ISP coupled with an all-new and more powerful AI engine makes the Snapdragon 888 the best chip for phone cameras we've ever seen. You'll want it in your next phone if you love taking photos.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: Everything you need to know
The Snapdragon 888 is here, and we have all the details. The chipset is set to power 2021 flagships, and delivers an incredible 25% increase in performance over the last generation. Here's everything you need to know about the Snapdragon 888.
From basic black to limited editions, here's every PS4 controller
Sony has come out with dozens of Dualshock 4 colors and designs, some are beautiful and some not so much. We aren't here to judge, just to let you know every PS4 controller color you can get your hands on today.