The Ministry of Science and ICT in Korea has said it will look into Apple and Google's respective payment systems over claims the rate of commission is excessive.

From The Korea Herald:

Earlier this month, local startups filed a petition over Apple and Google's in-app purchase system in the country. From that report:

Local developers are arguing that both companies are throwing their weight around, asking for "excessive" commission rates from developers who use their respective in-app payment systems. According to the report, the ministry will collect opinions from app developers and other sources to gauge whether Apple and Google's rates are too high:

"(The ministry) will carefully monitor and prepare policies that can cope with the increasing influence of platform providers. The ministry will also mediate between developers and platform operators to secure user rights."

The news is of course important against the backdrop of Epic Games' lawsuits against both Apple and Google over their respective app store policies. Epic claims that both companies have a monopoly over the way software is distributed on iOS and Android. The 30% cut taken by both is a key cornerstone of Epic's argument that the arrangement is unfair.