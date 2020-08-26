What you need to know
- Apple and Google are under investigation in Korea.
- The Ministry of Science and ICT is looking into the payment systems of both companies' app stores.
- It has been suggested that the 30% commission each takes is excessive.
The Ministry of Science and ICT in Korea has said it will look into Apple and Google's respective payment systems over claims the rate of commission is excessive.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday that it will look into Google and Apple's in-app payment systems over claims that they apply excessive commissions to app developers using their platforms.
Earlier this month, local startups filed a petition over Apple and Google's in-app purchase system in the country. From that report:
A group of startups in Korea has filed a petition to the Korea Communications Commission, on the grounds that Apple's in-app purchase system appears to be unlawful.
According to The Korea Herald:
Local startup companies Wednesday have submitted a petition to the Korea Communications Commission, asking for an investigation into whether Apple and Google are violating laws related to in-app purchases.
Local developers are arguing that both companies are throwing their weight around, asking for "excessive" commission rates from developers who use their respective in-app payment systems. According to the report, the ministry will collect opinions from app developers and other sources to gauge whether Apple and Google's rates are too high:
"(The ministry) will carefully monitor and prepare policies that can cope with the increasing influence of platform providers. The ministry will also mediate between developers and platform operators to secure user rights."
The news is of course important against the backdrop of Epic Games' lawsuits against both Apple and Google over their respective app store policies. Epic claims that both companies have a monopoly over the way software is distributed on iOS and Android. The 30% cut taken by both is a key cornerstone of Epic's argument that the arrangement is unfair.
Unboxing the Surface Duo: Hands-on with Microsoft's ambitious new phone
The Surface Duo is finally here, and we're doing that age-old tradition of pulling tabs, ripping off plastic, and diving into the hardware.
How are you liking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far?
The Note 20 Ultra has been out in the wild for a few days now. As such, we want to know — how are you liking/disliking it?
The Pixel 5 doesn't have a reason to exist, and that's a problem for Google
Google's Pixel 5 could be characterised as a "back-to-basics" smartphone. It could also be seen an exercise in mediocrity.
Change up the look of your Fitbit Charge 3 with these great bands
In need of a new look for your Fitbit Charge 3? Here are the best bands currently available for it!