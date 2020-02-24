What you need to know
- The Game Developers Conference 2020 (GDC) is being held on March 16 through March 20.
- Several developers have pulled out of the conference due to concerns of spreading Coronavirus.
- Kojima Productions is the latest developer to confirm it is pulling out.
Another company is bowing out of GDC 2020. Kojima Productions confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that it was due to concerns of the Coronavirus. This follows other major developers such as Square Enix limiting its presence at PAX East, as well as Facebook and PlayStation completely pulling out of GDC 2020.
Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to coronavirus. (1/2)https://t.co/K6FJtq5Tpx— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 24, 2020
Due to the cancellation, this naturally means that Hideo Kojima's session on the 19th and Eric Johnson's session on the 16th are also being cancelled.
The spread of Coronavirus has impacted the industry in multiple ways, with PlayStation pulling out of PAX East and physical versions of some Nintendo Switch games being delayed.
GDC 2020 isn't dead because big names aren't the most important part
Reconnect
Death Stranding
Build bridges at your own peril
It doesn't work for everyone, but that's part of the beauty of Death Stranding. Every weird and unconventional aspect serves a purpose, even if it's seemingly meaningless. The star-studded cast and production value certainly don't hurt, either.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
