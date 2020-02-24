Death StrandingSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • The Game Developers Conference 2020 (GDC) is being held on March 16 through March 20.
  • Several developers have pulled out of the conference due to concerns of spreading Coronavirus.
  • Kojima Productions is the latest developer to confirm it is pulling out.

Another company is bowing out of GDC 2020. Kojima Productions confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that it was due to concerns of the Coronavirus. This follows other major developers such as Square Enix limiting its presence at PAX East, as well as Facebook and PlayStation completely pulling out of GDC 2020.

Due to the cancellation, this naturally means that Hideo Kojima's session on the 19th and Eric Johnson's session on the 16th are also being cancelled.

The spread of Coronavirus has impacted the industry in multiple ways, with PlayStation pulling out of PAX East and physical versions of some Nintendo Switch games being delayed.

