While Kohl's might not be the first name you think of when it comes to Black Friday , the retailer has a huge sale every year. If you've ever shopped at Kohl's or would consider doing it, Black Friday will be worth it for you because Kohl's deals get reinforced with extra Kohl's Cash. This is just basically in-store credit you can use on future purchases, and it's good on anything. So it is as good as cash as long as you can make it work at the store.

The cycle begins again! Black Friday is coming and so are the deals. But before the big day even gets here, retailers want you to know what to expect. Kohl's Black Friday ad is out now and includes products ranging from gaming consoles to bath towels. We've already seen Lenovo and Costco release ads, so we'll just be picking up steam from here.

You'll save $50 directly off the price of the bundle and get $105 Kohl's Cash to spend. This deal is really only significant if the NBA game matters to you because I'm sure we'll see $50 discounts or more at several retailers and on several different bundles.

For $319.99, you'll get the Nintendo Switch console, a carrying case, and a charging dock for the Joy-Con controllers. The charging docks usually go for $20 alone, so that's not bad savings for some useful accessories. And this deal is $10 better than the bundle Kohl's had on sale last year. It also comes with $90 Kohl's Cash.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the newer pieces of Amazon hardware. So far we have only seen it go on sale for as low as $60 (a deal price that's active at Amazon and Kohl's right now). Kohl's is promising to have them for $50 on Black Friday. While I imagine they won't be the only ones, that's still the best price around and you'll get $15 Kohl's Cash to spend.

This is the newest model Instant Pot. It has only been around since August. We have not seen any real deals on it since its introduction. Kohl's will have it for $33 off its regular $100 price. Not a bad discount at all and exactly the sort of thing you go to Kohl's for anyway. The deal includes $15 in Kohl's Cash.

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Deals worth ignoring

Not every deal is a winner. The main problem with Kohl's Black Friday is many of the items on sale are actually a bit cheaper elsewhere, but Kohl's augments the savings with the Kohl's Cash thing. If you're just looking for the best direct price drops, look elsewhere for some of these.

Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker

Echo Dot 3rd-generation smart speaker

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones

Store information

Get the latest Black Friday deals delivered straight to your inbox!

Kohl's is following the same strategy this year the store followed last year. So if you've shopped there before, you'll know what to expect. The first wave of deals start online at midnight central time on Monday, Nov. 25. These won't be the major Black Friday sales, but the sale might still be worth looking at. Online shoppers will also get a heads up on the Black Friday deals, which kick off at midnight on Thanksgiving Day. If those deals expire too quickly, you can head in store at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (love that Black Friday creep).

Direct price drops won't be the only way to save at Kohl's during the holiday. You'll also get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. That's savings that can be used between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9. Just add that Cash on whatever Cash you earn from the deals you're going for, too. During that same time period, use the promo code THANKS15 to save 15% off your entire order whether you shop online or in store (the Black Friday ad has a coupon you can print on Page 3 if you're going in).

Get prepared

Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We will help you out every step of the way. Be sure to sign up for our Black Friday newsletter, and keep your eye here for more ads and leaks as they are made available.

Get ready for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.