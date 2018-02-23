In the early years of gaming, there were quite a few swings taken at the creation of a game utilizing Disney properties. Most of those games were ranged anywhere from unplayable to mediocre as far as quality goes. Then in 2002, Square released Kingdom Hearts onto the PlayStation 2. Disney fans and gamers rejoiced as they finally had a significant video game with Disney characters. Thus far, there have been a total of nine Kingdom Hearts games and here in 2018 Square stands poised to release a new entry to the gaming public.

We have been hearing rumblings about Kingdom Hearts 3 for years now but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for fans of the series. As it stands now, we should see a release toward the end of 2018. However, what do we know about Kingdom Hearts 3? Let's take a look. A whole new world

Since its inception, an important element of the Kingdom Hearts games has been setting. Part of the joy of these games is the opportunity to explore familiar Disney worlds in a way that is not possible when you're watching a film. Some of the worlds which have been tapped for inclusion in KH3 include Toy Story, Monsters Inc, Tangled, and even San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. With Disney owning just about every existing IP under the sun there doesn't seem to be many worlds left that are not within their reach. However, everything indicates that all the worlds tapped for inclusion will remain those who lie directly under the Disney Umbrella. Characters Welcome

Another critical element of the Kingdom Hearts series has, of course, been characters. There is something undeniably exciting about running into some of your favorite Disney denizens whilst you progress through a KH game. While your main characters will remain steadfast there is, as to be expected, some additions. With the inclusion of the aforementioned worlds, it should come as no surprise that we will see end up crossing paths with their related character inhabitants. I, for one, am totally ready to get some heals from Beymax. Gameplay