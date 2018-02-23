In the early years of gaming, there were quite a few swings taken at the creation of a game utilizing Disney properties. Most of those games were ranged anywhere from unplayable to mediocre as far as quality goes.
Then in 2002, Square released Kingdom Hearts onto the PlayStation 2. Disney fans and gamers rejoiced as they finally had a significant video game with Disney characters. Thus far, there have been a total of nine Kingdom Hearts games and here in 2018 Square stands poised to release a new entry to the gaming public.
We have been hearing rumblings about Kingdom Hearts 3 for years now but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for fans of the series. As it stands now, we should see a release toward the end of 2018. However, what do we know about Kingdom Hearts 3? Let's take a look.
A whole new world
Since its inception, an important element of the Kingdom Hearts games has been setting. Part of the joy of these games is the opportunity to explore familiar Disney worlds in a way that is not possible when you're watching a film. Some of the worlds which have been tapped for inclusion in KH3 include Toy Story, Monsters Inc, Tangled, and even San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6.
With Disney owning just about every existing IP under the sun there doesn't seem to be many worlds left that are not within their reach. However, everything indicates that all the worlds tapped for inclusion will remain those who lie directly under the Disney Umbrella.
Characters Welcome
Another critical element of the Kingdom Hearts series has, of course, been characters. There is something undeniably exciting about running into some of your favorite Disney denizens whilst you progress through a KH game.
While your main characters will remain steadfast there is, as to be expected, some additions. With the inclusion of the aforementioned worlds, it should come as no surprise that we will see end up crossing paths with their related character inhabitants. I, for one, am totally ready to get some heals from Beymax.
Gameplay
Everything we have seen thus far indicates that we will see similar gameplay elements as developed in previous KH entries. That being said, director, Tetsuya Nomura is incredibly skilled at taking existing mechanics and adding new things in order to bring increased depth to the gaming experience.
We have to imagine that we will see a hack and slash base to the combat like previous entries. Trailers seem to indicate that Sora has been practicing parkour and we should see new traversal methods available. In addition, we should be seeing some pretty epic team-up attacks between our main characters.
When can I play?
As it stands, it's still a bit far away from release for us to start holding our collective breath. Everything is subject to change but at this very moment, Amazon has the release date set for December 31st of 2018. If you want to get in line early, you can always head over and preorder a copy for $60.
In its long and storied history, Kingdom Hearts has done a stellar job of taking the elements that work and adding new ones. Like a fine wine KH has (mostly) gotten better with age. At this point, we don't know everything about what is in store for us but as the year progresses we will undoubtedly see more new pieces of the puzzle unveiled. I think Square knows that part of the magic and joy in these games is the surprise of running into unexpected characters. I have no doubt that they are holding a few cards close to their chests for the time being but I can't wait to find out what those cards are.
What do you want to see in Kingdom Hearts 3?
Why are we reviewing PlayStation 4 games on Android Central? Let us explain.