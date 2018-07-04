Kindle Unlimited is Amazon's $10 per month subscription service to Kindle books. Amazon is discounting the service by 40% if you sign up for twelve months, bringing the total down to $80.32 (from $120) when you enter promo code PDKU18 at checkout. This product would be a fantastic, easy pick gift for the reader in your life, allowing them to choose from a wide selection of novels. They don't even need a Kindle to use this membership either, as Kindle ebooks can be read via the Kindle app on devices like smartphones, tablets, and your desktop computer. You can also grab a two-year subscription for $143.86 right now.

If you're not sure the service is for you, you can try it out with a three-month subscription for only $1 for a limited time. That deal is exclusive to Prime members however. Both of these deals come courtesy of Amazon's countdown to Prime Day 2018.

Kindle Unlimited includes access to more than one million titles. The list includes great books like Slaughterhouse Five or The Handmaid's Tale, and novels you've always said you read but never actually did like 1984. With your subscription, you can read whatever you want that's covered under the Unlimited banner for free. You also get access to any available audio books, which has the nifty feature of taking over wherever you stopped reading so you can go from the couch to the car without losing your place.

Remember to check out Amazon First Reads, which releases brand new reads each month for Amazon Prime members.

