Amazon is running a limited time promotion that drops that price of the Fire HD 8 tablet down to $59.99, a savings of $50 from its regular price. Over the past few months, we've seen this tablet sell for as much as $110 but never lower than $80, and in fact, it's never dropped this low before. It has an 8-inch display and comes equipped with 32GB of storage inside. Per charge, the tablet offers around 12 hours of usage time and it even has Alexa built right in to get your questions answered with ease.

Amazon is selling the 7-inch Fire Tablet with 8GB of storage for $49.99 right now, which means for only $10 more you get an extra inch of screen real estate and quadruple the internal storage. Odds are, at this price, this will begin selling out quickly. Be sure to grab one in black, red, blue, or yellow right now, before they are gone, and also pick up a microSD card so you can store more music, movies, and apps on it.

