Your choice of getting it unlocked or on Project Fi.
The Pixel 2 might not be the best-looking phone released in 2017, but it's still a big improvement over its first-generation sibling. Google launched the phone in four main colors, with Kinda Blue (my personal favorite) being limited to the small Pixel 2 on Verizon Wireless. Thankfully, that Verizon exclusivity is finally changing.
On its official Twitter account, Project Fi announced that the Kinda Blue Pixel 2 is now available for purchase through the carrier. The phone costs the same $649, but you can always finance it and pay just $27.04/month for 24 months.
If you're not on Verizon or Project Fi, you can also now purchase the Kinda Blue Pixel 2 from the Google Store in an unlocked flavor with the same pricing.
The only real difference with the Kinda Blue Pixel 2 compared to the other colors is that it's only available with 64GB of storage. If you want to step up to 128GB, you'll need to stick with Just Black or Clearly White.
Reader comments
Kinda Late.....
Just my opinion. Couldn't resist.
Hahaha i was just thinking of the same comment but saw yours pop up first. Kinda late too i guess...
Plus Verizon was giving it for 300$ off on a payment plan.
I love Google but that color's name kinda reminds me of one of the reasons why I went with note 8 over 2xl, the kinda blue display :-(
Kinda like the kinda blue you get on an all white image on a Note 8?
https://m.imgur.com/gallery/O6GNC
Hahaha people were too busy freaking out and being sensationalists to notice.
Aw man, I could have waited :(
Good for everyone else but sucks for me.
I bought it months ago and simply inserted my T-mobile sim. Not a single issue. *welp
Kinda blue is kinda fugly
Pass. Would have on day one, but wasn't available. Google got my money on the XL 2.