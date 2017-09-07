Amazon Originals brings an old classic and some new favorites to Prime Video this fall.

If you have kids, there's a pretty good chance you've read "If You Give A Mouse a Cookie." And the classic tale is coming to Amazon Prime Video as an Amazon Kids Original on Nov. 7.

That's the headliner of Amazon's fall lineup. We'll also see "Wishenpoof" land Sept. 26, and "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters" hit on Oct. 13. "The Stinky and Dirty Show" lands at an undisclosed date this fall as well.

The new originals will premiere in the U.S. and the UK, and hit worldwide distribution later.