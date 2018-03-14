This 2-bulb starter kit comes with everything you need to see how smart lights work for you. The bulbs are just white, so maybe not as much fun as the colored alternatives, but this one is also more affordable. Best Buy has it for the same price as part of its daily deals.

As you'd expect from a starter kit, this one includes the Philips Hub, which is required for the bulbs to work properly. This allows you to integrate it with other smart home devices, like an Amazon Echo Dot to control the lights with just your voice. You can add 2 more white bulbs for $30 or 4 bulbs for $50. If you'd rather grab some colored bulbs, Amazon has single bulbs for $48.

Don't need smart bulbs? Amazon also has a bunch of Philips LED (non-smart) bulbs on sale as well.

See at Amazon