It's time to make your lights smarter without going broke!

Is this deal for me?

If you've been looking to get into the whole smart home lighting game, and have yet to make the move because of price, this offer may be the best one out there. This Starter Kit comes with four white bulbs and the hub that's required for them to work all for just $59.98. This price is available at both Amazon and Best Buy right now. Normally, this kit runs $99.99, and at this price it's only $1 more than the 2-bulb Starter Kit is right now.

Amazon has also dropped the price of the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus down to $49.98, which is a match of Best Buy's price drop for its Early Black Friday deals. This is a savings of $40 from the normal selling price of the LightStrip Plus, so you won't want to pass it up.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Smart lights are incredibly awesome, but also a pretty expensive thing to get into. With Philips Hue bulbs, you need a Hub to be able to use them, and this discounted kit includes all of that. Normally, a 4-pack of bulbs runs $49.99, and the Hub is $59.99 on its own.

- Smart lights are incredibly awesome, but also a pretty expensive thing to get into. With Philips Hue bulbs, you need a Hub to be able to use them, and this discounted kit includes all of that. Normally, a 4-pack of bulbs runs $49.99, and the Hub is $59.99 on its own. Things to know before you buy! - This deal is part of Best Buy's Early Black Friday discounts, and the prices are set to last through Saturday, or until they sell out. These are going in and out of stock at Amazon.

See at Amazon