KFC's latest packaging turns into a drone you can fly with your phone.

KFC India is back at it with its latest marketing stunt: a chicken wings box that doubles up as a drone. The limited edition packaging consists all the components required to assemble the DIY drone, and all you have to do is follow the instructions and download the controller app on your phone.

Aptly enough, the drone is called Kentucky Flying Object (KFO). This isn't the first time KFC India served up interesting packaging options. Back in 2012, the company rolled out a takeout box with a portable battery through which you could charge up your phone.

You'll be able to get your hands on the DIY drone box by ordering Smoky Grilled Wings at 12 KFC stores across ten cities on January 25 and 26. However, the press release does mention that the packaging could be sold online starting next week.

From KFC:

There are two kinds of wings in the world – the finger lickin' good ones and ones that can fly. Well, KFC India just made sure you can have both! Order the new KFC Smoky Grilled wings at select KFCs across ten cities, and you could get your food in a super cool packaging that turns into a flying drone, powered by your smartphone.

Timings vary across stores — some will offer the promotion at 1pm - 4pm and the others at 4pm - 10pm — so you'll have to check in with your store to find out when it's available. If you're interested, here's the list of KFC stores that will carry the packaging: