Motorola's 'Transform the Smartphone Challenge' is also making a return.

Last year, Motorola launched its first "Transform the Smartphone Challenge" in which people from all around the world could submit ideas for their own Moto Mod and have the chance to get it manufactured and sold in stores across the globe. In 2018, consumers will be able to buy the first two Moto Mods created through the challenge – the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod and Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod.

Starting first with the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod, this will feature a variety of sensors to track your heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, body temperature, and even diastolic blood pressure. All of this data is taken from a sensor that you place your finger on, and Motorola says this is "the smart way to measure your health."

Tracking your body's five key vital signs is cool and call, but most folks will likely be more interested in picking up the Livermorium Slider Keyboard. This was the grand prize winner of last year's Transform the Smartphone Challenge, and it does exactly what you'd expect.

The Livermorium Moto Mod gives you access to a full QWERTY keyboard and a hinge that'll let you tilt your phone's display up to 60-degrees. It'll be available this winter for $99, and the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod will launch in April for a whopping $395.

Also new for 2018 is a revival of the Transform the Smartphone Challenge. Starting now, January 9, through February 9, you can submit your idea for a Moto Mod that you'd like to see created. Doing so gives you the chance to get a free Moto Z smartphone and Moto Mod Development Kit, and the grand prize winner will be flown out to Chicago to pitch their Moto Mod idea to Motorola's executive development team.

Kinda Blue Pixel 2 now available for non-Verizon customers