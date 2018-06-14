Like a lot of folks, I'm looking forward to having a BlackBerry KEY2 I can call my own and keep until I wear a hole in it. It's not going to set any Android sales records, but it is the right phone for me and that's all that really matters. It's going to be a great sequel to my KEYone and I have a feeling I'll get just as much use from it.

But I have a confession — I still like the BlackBerry Priv. Maybe enough that I'd like a BlackBerry Priv 2 more than a KEY2.

Carrying a torch

I know everyone who ever used a BlackBerry (or was even in the vicinity to a person who was using one) loves the BlackBerry Bold. With good reason, too, because it was an extremely well-built phone designed when BlackBerry was at its prime. I had a Bold 9000 and loved it. But it wasn't my favorite BlackBerry, even if it was the best BlackBerry.

The BlackBerry Priv had a bit of Torch 9800 DNA inside and is one of my favorite Android phones.

That would have been the BlackBerry Torch. I can hear the groans, but I'm just a sucker for a good slider. A full-size phone with a vertical sliding keyboard does it all. You have a big screen (though nobody would call that 3.2-inch display big nowadays) that slides up and away to reveal a great set of tactile keys that satisfy the part of you that knows tactile keys are simply awesome. When it's closed, a Torch was compact and sturdy and perfect for bumpy rides in a pocket or briefcase. When open, you had the keyboard and trackpad right there where thumbs could get furious and make words. The best words.