Two of the hottest names in personal audio and basketball have teamed up in a fun, new way. New York-based Master & Dynamic and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant have announced the launch of two new audio products that celebrate the ever-growing connection between basketball and music. The limited-edition Nike x Master & Dynamic products are inspired by Durant's Nike Zoom KD13 footwear designs .

Both the MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones and MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones are being reimagined in the KD13 Hype and Chill colorways and won't be available for purchase. Instead, Master & Dynamic will host a giveaway through its Instagram account starting Thursday, May 7. Through its account.

According to Master & Dynamic founder Jonathan Levine:

Our offices are half a block from Madison Square Garden, and a short train ride to The Barclays Center, home to The Brooklyn Nets and our partner Kevin Durant. The opportunity to work with Nike has been a dream of mine since founding Master & Dynamic. This new collection of sneakers was the perfect inspiration for us. Once again, we pushed the envelope on materials and finishes and have created a limited run of the boldest and best performing headphones and earphones ever seen. We're taking the intersection of basketball and music to another level.

Back in November, iMore gave the MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones a rare 4.5/5 rating. Earlier in the month, the MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones received an impressive 4/5 rating.