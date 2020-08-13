What you need to know
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an adventure game being developed by Ember Lab.
- The developers have confirmed that PS4 users will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to release on PS4, PS5 and PC at some point in Holiday 2020.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a title being developed by Ember Lab that was revealed in grand fashion during the PS5 showcase earlier this year. It's also coming to PS4 and if you're thinking of upgrading to the PS5 later, there's great news. Ember Lab confirmed on Twitter that the plan is for the PS5 upgrade to be free.
Yes!— Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) August 12, 2020
We don't have the time limit details yet, but the upgrade is slated to be free!
It's worth noting that the use of "time limit" implies the free upgrade won't always be available. We'll have to wait for further details from Ember Lab. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC, with a planned release window of Holiday 2020, which is also when the PS5 is scheduled to release.
Right now, other confirmed PS5 exclusives coming around the console's launch window titles include Deathloop, Godfall and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
