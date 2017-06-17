Long term support should be as important as the hardware when it comes to our next phone purchase.
I've been thinking about this for a while. Apple, Samsung, and Google are pricing their premium phones high enough to make a dent in most everyone's bank account. There's a lot of room to talk about phones, no matter how smart, being worth the asking prices, but talk probably won't change anything there. The prices are what they are, and we all expect to spend upwards of $900 on a new phone from any of the three the next time a new model comes along. If we buy one, that is.
As prices rise and hardware gets better, our phones will keep doing cool things longer than they used to.
And that's the thing. Along with the creeping prices, the features and parts used to build them are getting better, too. And I think we're at the point where a phone from almost any of the companies who make them could last two years, for even the enthusiast. That's us — people who read about phones on the internet because we love them enough to read about them.
I know some of us are already there. Pick any article about a new phone and there's a good chance you'll find someone happily keeping their Note 4 or Nexus 5, and people have been using iPhones for two to three years for a while now. The same goes for phones from LG, HTC, Motorola or anyone else. In 2019 we'll still see people who love their Axon 7. What used to be rare among the enthusiast crowd — keeping a phone because you like it and it still works fine — is a lot more common now. And that's one of those good things I like to mention every now and again.
Let's take Apple out of the picture here. An iPhone 5S is still a very usable phone because it was well built and Apple still supports it. There are people who bought one when it was first sold who will keep it until it stops working and an Apple Store employee helps them get a brand new model. Even the most die-hard Android fanatic has to recognize that Apple has nailed the after-sale support, and it's well worth paying for if you don't rush to buy the new thing every time it's shown to you.
Supporting a product costs a lot more than making it did.
Androids don't have that level of longevity. In a perfect world, Samsung puts its own processor inside every phone it sells, and it supports them for years. As long as it still turns on, it's fine. Samsung doesn't do this because it can't afford to put its Exynos processor inside every phone and it wouldn't be able to compete with the rest of the companies making Android phones if it had this sales model. The first might change once the courts sort out Qualcomm's fair-use patent pricing. But even then, Samsung just doesn't have the profit-per-unit (I'm sure there is a fancy accounting term for this) that Apple has and it can't make money this way. And the rest of the companies making Android phones? Pfffft. They would make one last model then disappear in a cloud of Chapter 13.
That's important. If you have a phone you want to use and it has some horrible glitch every time you try a certain thing, you need it fixed with an update. Of course, there are also security concerns, which is why Microsoft has to keep sending out updates for software it sold in 2002. These things matter to most of us, but what if your phone works just fine and you're not concerned about security? (You should be concerned about security, and you should lie to me if you're not so I can sleep at night.) That Note 4 does everything Joe wants it to do and does it well, so Joe is keeping it until it falls apart.
The reasons why phones can't be updated for a longer period makes sense, but that's a problem for a billion dollar company to sort out.
I think Joe might have the right idea. I was using my Nexus 5X yesterday and realized I could use it every day until it stopped getting monthly security patches in 2018. There will be cool things coming in the next software update for newer phones that I might like, but it does everything I need it to do just fine. The same can be said for a Galaxy S7 or an LG V10. They are great phones with stable software, and they still do everything they did when they were brand new. This isn't a brand thing because every company makes phones that someone just loves.
The only issue I see with keeping the Nexus 5X (or any phone) for two years or more is the software update situation. Because security updates are important to me, it probably matters more than it does for others, but we need to know the company who made it and took our money is willing to be there to fix whatever needs fixing when it comes to the software it runs. And unfortunately, you can't count on long-term support from any company in the Android space, even Google.
Keeping something you paid $900 for more than 12 months is not a crazy idea.
There are plenty of reasons why, and most of them make sense. But that doesn't matter because Apple and Microsoft can do it. We should expect the same service from a company as big as Google or Samsung or LG. Problems with component vendors or profit margins may be valid, but that's for the billion dollar companies to sort out and do whatever it takes.
We deserve better, and we deserve to be able to keep a $900 phone as long as we want. It would also mean we'll probably buy the same brand next time because we feel like we were taken care of. There is competition between the companies for more than just specs or screen resolution when it comes to our gadgets, and it needs to be just as important as how much RAM your next phone will have.
Reader comments
Keeping the same phone for two years
additionally, i think it sucks that google stops updating the software after 2 years. my 6p is awesome and as of sept 2017 no software updates. my dad has a iphone 4s and it is running the latest ios.
The Nexus 6P is rocking the latest operating system. It also receives monthly security and stability patches. You can also sign up to the Google Android beta program and OTA install directly from Google Android O which is still in development. So I really don't understand when you comment that you don't have the latest OS? ... You do!
You are one of the lucky ones who hasn't been affected by the bootloop issue. I used it for a like 5 months and let my friend have it and he loved that phone until this issue came up and when I tried to ask hawuei and google for help, they just passed the blame to each other which was no help. But he got a Pixel XL so it worked out for him. Hope you don't have this issue
Except you are on the end of life cycle. As a 6p user I'm not pissed off, glad I didn't purchase a Pixel, I got what I paid for in a 6p, but no more going forward. At the upper price levels of $700+ we expect more.
They didn't say their 6p wasn't running the latest version, they said it will stop getting platform updates in a few months, and that's true.
It'll get updated to 8.0, and then that will be that.
Guaranteed platform updates. That does not necessarily mean it won't get a point update of it's needed.
And security updates go for another year after that.
It is possible it could get a point update but it's not something to hope for, as the only way it will happen is if there's a critical flaw in the software, not to add new functionality.
Given Google's history, I'd say that actually is quite likely lol, they'll probably actually end on 8.0.2.
That's the price of not being so controlling as Apple. But the Android ecosystem wouldn't have taken off if this flawed architectural model (freedom) wasn't chosen (see Windows phone). I only pick phones well supported by updated ROMs, with removable batteries. The latter now mostly so I can get a new battery after 2 to 3 years when they go downhill. My S5 is on it's 3rd year, June security patch. My replacement choices when necessary now limited mostly to LG, but I would miss the AMOLED display. Since everyone is doing away with removable batteries and ir blasters, probably in a few years I'll just go iPhone, since they will have the same features as Android phones and will be cheap enough used.
I used my Nexus 5 for three years and it was fantastic for 2.5 of them. Hope to use the Pixel for as long.
Same here. Just replaced it this week.
I had my Nexus 4 for three years, with one battery replacement and a custom ROM when Google cut support.
That was mostly because nothing came out that I thought was interesting or powerful enough to upgrade to.
In the end, it was the 16GB of storage that killed it, 64 is still plenty for me at the moment though.
Great write up Jerry. I've always questioned myself every time I upgrade. Do I need to? No. But I'm an enthusiast at heart and experiencing Android as many ways as I can is what I do.
Chalk it up to the nature of the beast. Tech changes fast and Android continues to evolve.
True in so many ways.
My co-worker just got a 5S because of those facts you stated. He likes iOS and the phone is still very reliable - and very affordable.
Support for the mobile market is a hot topic locally - especially for the people who try to stay current with security and new concepts.
Look at smart TVs that can supposedly track your viewing preferences and - possibly - in the future - change adds or commercials to get you to buy items... To me that's like Amazon's marketing strategy. It works. Look out mobile...
I really like Android - the way I can customize everything to what I like (love it) - but Apple is not in the - sharing - of personal data - which has a sincere draw to that aspect of it... So to me - security is a prime concern on Android devices.
Sadly, every time I bring this up, the retort is simply customers don't care. And it's not entirely wrong. Or so many people effectively put a ~2yr max anyway on phone ownership. Though, my concern is more timely updates during ownership as well.
Well I have Lumia 640. Great phone with no so much apps
Loved my 920 and 640, but I'm pretty happy with my G5 Plus too. #RIPLumia
Not at all ashamed to say that i am still using my Galaxy note 3 (Although as a second phone) from 2013 with its original battery. All thanks to XDA !
How's the battery life? Can't be good.
I'm guessing for most average consumers the battery life failing after two years is what drives the gotta get a new phone after two years.
Which is why the whole non removable battery works in favor of manufacturers. They'd rather you buy a new device. 2 years to them is the longest one should have a device. 2 years of guaranteed updates. After that the battery degredation is noticeable and the performance begins to fall off.
It's actually one of the reasons I got the Oneplus 3... Not a removable battery (which I don't really care about), but it is user serviceable at my skill level.
I'm still using a Note 4. I've bought several batteries, but never rooted or changed it in any way. It's showing its age though.
Also still have a Note 4. Have two spare batteries and opted to buy it out when my lease term was up. Now had the Note 7 release not imploded, I would have upgraded. But will absolutely keep this as my backup phone.
I don't ever keep backup phones, which is probably going to come back to bite me one of these days. I'll probably grab the Note 8, unless something else catches my eye.
Stick rocking the Note 4 too. Not getting major OS updates, but at least get the security updates.
No longer replacing after 2 years. When it hits 3 years, I'll see if anything interests me.
I'm looking forward to the Note 8 and save my 28 month old note 4 as a back up. I have an extra battery, but not worried about the software. I don't need the latest software, just as long as I can get work done. However I'm sure that I'll be pleasantly surprised by the 8. I'm sure that I'll replace the battery after 16 or so months to extend the life of the phone.
Are you referring to replacing the battery in the Note 8? It's unlikely you'll be able to. Most manufacturers are moving away from replaceable batteries, unfortunately.
Still with my Note 3. The only reason I would get a new phone is for a new chassis, more PPI, better S pen, and reliable/non crashy internet browsing that can play gifs. The last of these is the main thing bothering me. The modern 'purple icon' version of Samsung's glorious internet browser is available for Note 3, but I'd have to accept lowering myself to Lollipop to get it, and I won't do that because Marshmallow's app permission control is too important (using custom rom).
Great article, Jerry. I Agree, through and through.
Still lovin the BlackBerry PRIV still getting monthly security updates and love the slider keyboard factor. I see no reason why this phone won't last two years. It just keeps on truckin!
I, too, had the BlackBerry PRIV and only upgraded to the KEYone because of my support for BlackBerry and my curiosity about the KEYone. I'm not regretting my upgrade, but could easily have used the PRIV for a few more years.
Isn't yours slow as hell?. I know mine was intolerable. Just moved to the lg g6 and not looking back.
Imagine you bought a laptop and Microsoft stopped supporting the software after two years.
No one would stand for such a scenario and we should not either.
You can't really compare a smartphone and a PC. They're two very different computing environments. First people don't normally replace a computer every two years or less like they do with a smartphone. Second Microsoft doesn't release a new OS every year like Google does nor do they have to deal with others creating tweaked/customized versions of their OS causing fragmentation and patching issues.
Windows has two major updates per year. People replace thier phone every two years because that is what they were trained to do by US carriers.
Still happily rocking a rooted Note 4 on Lollipop 5.1.1. If Verizon hadn't incremented the boot loader in such a way as to prevent reverting to KitKat I'd be running it instead (dislike various UI elements of Lollipop and newer). As to security I'm not concerned as I don't use the phone for anything of sensitive nature (to date never had any kind of security issue with the phone anyway), I reserve that to my locked down PC and home network. As to longevity, I have a few spare batteries so I plan to continue to keep/use the Note 4 for the foreseeable future. :)
I just got a v20 1 week ago and I am pretty sure that this is the last smartphone that I will buy.
I'm just sick and tired of having to change phones to get the features I want from it.
In the last 2 years I have been through a g4, a v10, a note 5, a 6p, and now the v20. I'm just really tired of the bull crapola every year.
This phone should be able to last 2 years, especially since I can change the batteries in it. I got extra speakers for it and might even pick up a spare digitizer for it.
This planned obsolescence that all of the oems do doesn't cut it anymore with me. Nor does all the swooning by all the tech writers about curved screens and glass backs and tiny side bezels...
Security updates are nice and getting better without breaking the phone, but new operating systems sometimes play havoc so I am very careful about updating that before checking the forums for issues. Besides, unless it is something momentous and ground breaking, I don't have to worry about it anyway.
Yup... As well as I can see, many people are hanging on longer to their phones I know that I plan on it this time around... and I still have my 6p to play around with..
Admittedly the lack of software updates would be troubling. However I use mid-range devices and so I don't get updates much anyway. I think I've gotten one from Motorola, I'm a Moto guy, but I haven't ever gotten one from Google much less an update to a new operating system.
But I'm using the Moto G5 Plus now and will probably use it until I either accidently irreparably damage/destroy it or it's just woefully out of date. But you don't have to have the most expensive and most capable phone, you should however think about the things that'll make your phone last - such as build quality, the internals and the externals. Build quality, you want a phone that doesn't look or feel like a toy, I like a phone with a bit of heft to it. I know the G5 is in my pocket and it's a solid machine. The internals, I try to think about what I might need to future proof my phone while balancing it with what I do with a phone now. Give me a good processor, a good screen, plenty of memory (I've got 32gigs internal and a 32gig SD card) and some bells and whistles without going so far as to have them called bloatware... The externals, simply take care with your phone. Get a nice case if the thing is slippery (which the G5 Plus is) or if you're accident prone. A new case or a new skin can give your device a total makeover if it needs one. A device is like a car, buy one that looks as if it'll age well. I had a ZTE Score M once in my early Android days, it looked like something from the Mattel Toy Catalog, not serious looking at all...
Phones are just too expensive other than the entry-level and mid-tier (which I usually buy from) considering what most folks do with their devices. The vast majority of folks just don't need the latest, the greatest, the end all and be all of devices. And no phone, even in the high end or elite tier should cost as much as the monthly mortgage on a reasonable house. The latest from Apple, LG, Samsung and yes even Moto are more than my monthly mortgage!
Welp !!! I can't seem to keep a phone more than a month or two unless it's an iPhone or Pixel which I change every year. Other phones get bored in a month or two because of lag/stutters.
I'll be keeping my Pixel XL past two years and maybe it will last as long as my (still usable) Nexus 6.
I think I may keep my S8+ for 1-2 years if the Note8 doesn't impress me. Honestly I would still have my Note7 if it didn't get recalled twice.
Oh yeah, great article Jerry.
Unless it's user-replaceable, it will be the battery that forces you to get a new phone.
And I truly believe that's why the manufacturers decided to do a non-replaceable by the consumer battery! Because batteries don't last forever and if you can't replace it yourself, you're more likely to buy a new phone than pay what they want to replace it for you.
Yup, planned obsolescence! :(
I am at the point with the S8 plus I can really see myself with this device for at least two years. Its the best device I have owned to date !
Great write up. I was just sitting here saying to myself. I spent 1k on this pixel so I wasn't too upgrade to the next pixel? We will have to see
Husband absolutely refuses to give up his Galaxy S4. "It's fine, it works fine most of the time, it's small enough to fit in my pocket, I don't need another phone!"
I would have kept my Note 4 forever, but the charge port died and I needed a phone immediately. I ended up with a NIB Note 5 which I don't like nearly as much, more because I can't pull the battery and I don't want to have to store everything in the cloud. I'm seriously considering going back to a Note 4 and watch Swappa all the time in case the right one comes up for sale.
Yes, both phones are considered 'ancient' by the manufacturer's standards, but they work, one perfectly and one almost so, I shouldn't have to give up a $500 or $600 phone just because I should 'move up to a $900 phone!'
"you can't count on long-term support from any company in the Android space, even Google. There are plenty of reasons why, and most of them make sense. But that doesn't matter because Apple and Microsoft can do it. We should expect the same service from a company as big as Google"
It's due to the open source nature of Android compared to closed source of Apple and Microsoft. The only real solution would involve Google going to closed source and cutting off the forking of Android (ex. by Samsung, LG, HTC, etc.). Otherwise they have little control and can't force any of them to update their customized version of the OS. But they won't do it because it would mean less hardware choices and less Android devices meaning they'd have less people using their services which is where they make all their money.
Google can still continue to support their own phones, and with Pixel2 they just might. They seem to be heading to a model similar to Apple's.
That is why my next preferred phone will be the Pixel 2 - ditching the 7 Edge - just so I can stay current - confidently.
Also I like the new direction the chip makers are going in and what Google is doing for updates - partitioning.
This why I love my V20 and unless something ground breaking shows up in the V30 or other phone I see no reason to replace it. This phone is a beast in more ways than one.
You make good points in this article. I for one still have most of the phones that I've owned. Only this week I finally gave up my Thunderbolt because it just couldn't be used anymore. My toddler is using my old myTouch 4G which has Jelly Bean on it.
I just resurrected my Galaxy Nexus with the SlimROM @ version 6.0.1, which is more up-to-date than my current Moto X Prime (not happy with Lenovo right now) . I find it's very responsive, and sips battery power. That will be his next phone.
I expect to soon update my original Moto X to version 7. That will probably be the phone I use when I travel overseas, stripped down to nothing on it except the bare necessities, and Encrypted.
I've always kept all of my phones for two years unless I changed carriers. I may be able to keep them longer now. I'm interested to see if the new Google phone intrigues me enough to make me buy it.
I'm actually thinking about just doing upgrades to the flagship from the previous year from now on. I only get a year of updates but I save several hundred dollars a year and I still get to upgrade annually. I have had no issues with the LG G5 I just got.
I was considering a Moto G5 plus. A guy at work got one last week and it's a nice device for the money but it's on 7.0 with January's security patch?!?!?! Not sure I'm comfortable with that.
Its a shame when companies don't support their products at least for 3-4 years
First is cuz some product has a huge potential to be "up to date" for a long time, come on, phones with 3 or 4Gb of ram (even 2) and with six or octacores can handle everything
Second, their should pay attention to other places outside of first world, I CAN'T change my phone every year, is absurd, I keep my phones for at least 3 years, and in my country a high end device costs almost twice the price they really costs, for example, an S8 64gb cost about 1300 dollars... insane expensive.
I had a N5 and I changed it just cuz my mom needed a new phone, so I gave her my N5 and I got a 5X...the N5 with Android 6 is FASTER than a looooooot of phones from 2017, and faster than some high end devices with Android 7, yeah!, I tested it and I cant believe how good and fast is the N5, that phone could deal with Android 8 perfectly.
There are a lot of devices that are abandoned (I'm talking about updates of course) that don't justifice a change.
Some people compare Android with iOS in the update area, and say all time that Apple is better with the updates..well, thats relative, for example, I prefer a blazing fast Nexus 5 with Android 6 to a iPhone 6 with Lag OS11...my experience with a iPad 2 and a iPhone 5 wasn't good at all, the only device that works fine (I hope it keeps working fine) its a iPad Air 2 with iOS10.
Still got my Note 4 lol. Awesome phone! It is starting to get quirky on me now but it is very usable.
I'm rocking a rooted LG G2 with Resurrection Remix. I bought it new a few months ago for $180 because I didn't want to shell out big bucks for a flagship. I wanted a phone I didn't feel like I needed to be OCD about keeping in good condition. Man, this device is awesome. Small enough to fit in my pocket, but with a big 5.2" screen and awesome battery life.
It's a real shame that Android manufacturers don't support their products for very long. It's probably a reason why Apple's resale value is a lot better than pretty much every Android phone. It's really not environmentally sustainable to make a phone obsolete, at least in terms of software, in 2 years. All those precious resources and pollution (ahem, Samsung CO2 leak, chemical leak, Note 7 battery, etc) it takes to build the phone is wasted only two years later. I love Android but I do have high expectations about the environment, longevity and only Apple delivers that for now. In the meantime, I'm running a Galaxy S3 on a Nougat Custom Rom.
Apple does support iPhones up to the hardware limit, and that's probably a good thing. You don't want to push updates to hardware that is outdated. My iPhone 5C stopped getting updates before my HTC M8 did, even though they were released within a few months of each other. The problem there was the 5C ran like a t u r d after the last major update, while the HTC got faster than it was before. My 6 Plus and my son's 7 Plus are all current though. MacOS is another issue, and we have three Macbooks and an iPad that they will not update or support.
The problem is due to fragmentation. Think of PCs. Most can run the exact.same version of Windows. (Almost) all iPhones get the same version of iOS at a given time. No so with Android. This means that the purchase of the device and it's initial version of Android are intertwined.
I think this is due to change in Android O, where security updates can be standardized across vendors because of the modularity of the new Android. This will go a long way toward changing the Android hardware landscape to being much more consumer driven.
If you have a phone you personally like, and it still runs well and is secure, why not? I'm still rocking my M8 and the battery still gets me through a day and a half, although it does not hang onto that last 15% with claws like it used to, lol. It's been a good run and it is STILL smooth and buttery, but soon to be replaced by the U11.