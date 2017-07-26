If you're going to be away from a power outlet for quite a while, then that external battery pack you have will only charge your so much before it dies as well. You need an external power bank that runs on nature's battery.

The ZeroLemon SolarJuice is an external solar battery with a 26,800mAh capacity, which can charge the average Android phone five to eight times, depending on the phone and your use. This battery bank features a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and a QC 3.0 port for capable phones, as well as a Micro-USB port for input if you can't wait on the Sun. The SolarJuice regularly retails for $99.99, but through Android Central Digital Offers, you can get it for $59.99, a savings of 40%.

If you're out on the trail or gone camping for a week, the SolarJuice can help keep your devices charged the whole time, and you can charge up to three devices simultaneously. The casing is rain-resistant, dirt-proof, and shock-proof, as well as compact and portable, making it perfect for the great outdoors. There's also a handy flashlight with four brightness settings to help you out in the dark.

If you're looking for a way to keep your devices charged no matter where you go, then you need a solar battery pack, and the ZeroLemon SolarJuice is one of the best around. Snag it for only $59.99 at Android Central Digital Offers.