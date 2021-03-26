The WD My Passport 1TB USB-C portable solid state drive has dropped to $139.99 at Amazon. This is a price match of one of Best Buy's deals of the day, so you can definitely find it on sale there as well. This drop is about $10 off what it normally sells for and one of its lowest prices ever. The drive can actually jump much higher sometimes, too, so today is a great time to go for it.

Luxury Space WD My Passport 1TB USB-C portable solid state drive Has a transfer rate of up to 1,050 MB/s thanks to USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 tech. Includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption for data protection. Drop resistant up to 6.5 feet. Has good backup software for protecting your data. Works with Mac and PC. $139.99 $150.00 $10 off See at Amazon

This isn't just an SSD. It also has NVMe technology. If you know about internal SSDs, you know there's a significant difference between an SSD with NVMe and without. Without NVMe, SSDs basically aren't much faster than regular hard drives. They are still more reliable and don't damage as quickly, but you don't really see a difference when it comes to loading times and things like that. NVMe, however, changed the game.

The My Passport has read and write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. Compare that to a portable SSD that doesn't have NVMe like the Samsung T5 where the speeds top out at 540 MB/s. You're getting twice the speed with this drive, and the My Passport is only $20 more today.

You can also protect your data with this drive. For one thing, it has built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption. That ensures no one gets to your data unless you want them to. The device itself is also highly resistant to shocks and vibrations. You can carry it with you, throw it in your backpack, let it bounce around in the backseat of your cat without fear of the drive getting corrupted.

While it primarily connects via USB-C, the drive is also compatible with USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. WD is so confident in this drive's performance that it's backed up by a five-year warranty.