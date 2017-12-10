These are the best tablet deals around!
If you're still looking for a great gift to give your kids, an Amazon Fire Tablet may be just the one you are looking for. With options starting at just $30, you can't go wrong with one of these. They give your kids access to a variety of apps and games to play, and you can use FreeTime Unlimited to give them access to these without having to pay for each app they want to try.
- Fire 7 Tablet - $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet - $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition - $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet - $134.99 (Was $164.99)
Be sure to pick up a microSD card though, because the internal storage on these can fill up rather quickly.
