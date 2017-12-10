These are the best tablet deals around!

If you're still looking for a great gift to give your kids, an Amazon Fire Tablet may be just the one you are looking for. With options starting at just $30, you can't go wrong with one of these. They give your kids access to a variety of apps and games to play, and you can use FreeTime Unlimited to give them access to these without having to pay for each app they want to try.

Be sure to pick up a microSD card though, because the internal storage on these can fill up rather quickly.