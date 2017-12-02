Banking information. Mortgage payment history. Your important documents. Nearly all of your life is online these days, and, while convenient, that can be scary. There are many people out there looking to act maliciously, and we need to be sure that is in the back of our brains at all times. While you can't avoid using the internet (in most cases), you can ensure that it is a secure connection when you do use it.

VPNs have become more and more popular as the time passes because people want to make sure that the information they are transmitting is getting to the right places. VPNSecure is a great option, and right now you can score a sweet deal on a lifetime subscription to the service. With it you'll be able to connect up to five devices at the same time, use unlimited bandwidth and more.

Some of the key features include:

Allows you to bypass geolocation blocks on your favorite streaming networks

Encrypts your traffic so hackers can't access your data

Hides your location & IP address

Supports torrents

Allows you to connect five devices simultaneously

Grants you the ability to choose Data Cipher

Uses Stealth VPN to render your VPN traffic unrecognizable

Delivers unlimited bandwidth

Does not keep any logs of your activity

Includes servers in 46+ countries & counting

Protects against DNS leak fixes, kill switches & more

You are getting a whole lot for your money here. VPNSecure normally costs $450 for the lifetime subscription, but right now you can pick one up for only $39. That's not all — use code CYBER40 to take the price down to $23.99! You'll want to hurry though, because this price won't last long.

Browsing the web can get you in loads of trouble if you aren't careful, so be sure to grab this at its 91% discount to secure your browsing sessions.

