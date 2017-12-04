A phone without power is no good to anyone!

We've all been there before, your workday gets a little longer, then some friends want to go out for drinks, and the next thing you know your phone is at 10% and you don't know how you'll request your Uber home, right? Well, Anker is looking to alleviate some of that pain by offering up a variety of its awesome charging gear for even less. Whether you need a new charging hub for your home or office, or a cable to pack in your bag, this sale has you covered.

Be sure to grab the correct coupon code for the item you are interested in buying. Anker also has a few Bluetooth speakers on sale, as well as its completely wireless headphones, so don't miss out on any of the deals.