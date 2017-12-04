A phone without power is no good to anyone!
We've all been there before, your workday gets a little longer, then some friends want to go out for drinks, and the next thing you know your phone is at 10% and you don't know how you'll request your Uber home, right? Well, Anker is looking to alleviate some of that pain by offering up a variety of its awesome charging gear for even less. Whether you need a new charging hub for your home or office, or a cable to pack in your bag, this sale has you covered.
- Anker Powerline+ USB C to A 2.0 Cable 6ft (2-pack) - $9.99 with coupon CMCM5555 (Was $11.99)
- Anker Powerline+ Lightning Cable 6ft With pouch - $13.49 (Was $16.99)
- Anker 60W 10-Port USB Wall Charger - $27.99 with coupon ANKER339 (Was $39.99)
- Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger - $18.19 with coupon ANKER219 (Was $27.99)
- Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger - $20.99 (Was $27.99)
- Anker 12W USB Car Charger with Lightning Cable - $11.97 (Was $14.99)
Be sure to grab the correct coupon code for the item you are interested in buying. Anker also has a few Bluetooth speakers on sale, as well as its completely wireless headphones, so don't miss out on any of the deals.
