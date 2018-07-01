This Amazon Gold Box sale features a variety of Greenworks and Powerworks string trimmers, trimmer line, and attachments. All of these products are going for low prices, and you've got a variety of things to choose from.

Start with one of the trimmers. The Greenworks 14-inch cordless string trimmer is down to $70.05 for this sale. This is a match for its lowest price ever, one it has only hit once before. We usually see it selling for around $95 or more, going as high as $125 this year. It doesn't come with a battery, so if you don't happen to already have one from being a part of the Greenworks ecosystem, you can get this corded version also on sale for just $43.50.

Accessories and attachments include 240 feet of replacement string for just $6.74, a jet blower attachment for $59.99 from $80, and a cultivator attachment for $85.61 instead of $116.

Remember these sale prices will only last through the end of the day, so be sure to check it out if you're interested.

