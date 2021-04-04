If you haven't put a video doorbell on your front door just yet, the price on today's deal might finally encourage you to do so. One of Amazon's deals of the day includes a certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $95. This matches a price we've seen only once before, a couple days ago when it was offered by Woot, another Amazon site. The refurbished video doorbell normally sells for around $140 and it was as high as $160 at the beginning of the year. A brand new Pro goes for $170, so you definitely get to save a chunk going for the refurb.

This is one of the best video doorbells you can put on the front of your door. You will replace your existing hardwired doorbell, and it comes with four different colored faceplates so you can match the exterior of your home. Then you just leave it there! The Pro is designed to work in any temperature with an operating range between -5 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll also get lifetime protection from theft, so you don't have to worry about some jerks running off with it.

The camera has a 160-degree field of view that covers a huge space in front of your door. It can record in 1080p resolutions for crystal clear video, and there are integrated infrared LEDs so you can still see who's at the door even at night. Considering it gets dark at like 2 p.m. these days (thanks Daylight Savings or the sun or whatever), that's an important feature. The video that gets transmitted is extra secure, too, thanks to bank-grade encryptions.

Amazon promises it has been tested and certified to work like new, and it comes with the same warranty as a new device so you're getting a full year of coverage.