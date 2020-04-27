Get a Bluetooth speaker that does a little bit of everything. The Sony SRS-XB501G Bluetooth speaker is down to $149.99 as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. This is an older speaker that has sold out in a lot of places, but even when it is available it usually sells for around $250 or more like it is at Dell. Despite being new, Best Buy's speaker is priced the same as some refurbs like over at Newegg, which is another good indication that this is a great price.

We gave this speaker 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge when it first came out back in 2018. It's a very powerful speaker with plenty of sound and smart capability. Ara Wagoner said, "It's been a wonderful month with this big, beautiful Sony XB501G lighting up my music and my workspace, and if you're wanting a Google Assistant speaker that can fill spaces big or small, this speaker is the one to beat. This speaker packs a big sound into a solid, sturdy package... and it can reach backyard and poolside parties the Max cannot thanks to its beefy battery and IP65 weather resistance."

This device fills the role of speaker quite well. It has powerful sound and Extra Bass technology for when you want to get those low ends really thumping. You can also use the built-in Google Assistant in all the same ways you'd use a Google Assistant at home. Ask for the news or the weather, get answers to all your questions, and control your smart home. Of course, you also have the ability to play your favorite music and stream from your favorite apps.

With Bluetooth and NFC built in, you can stream easily from your favorite playlist and pair mobile devices in a snap. The speaker's battery lasts up to 16 hours on as ingle charge, so you don't have to plug in until the party is over. Unless you party for more than 16 hours, which I do not recommend.

Even if the party is outside, you can keep it going with Sony's speaker. It is IP65 rated, which means it's resistant to both dust and water. Don't worry about splashing water on it or getting dirt in there. You'll be fine.