Let's face it: No matter what neighborhood you live in, your house could be broken into. You could also go your whole life without a break-in, but it'd still be nice to keep an eye on the kids or pets while you're away from home, no?

Thankfully, we now have the technology to keep an eye on our homes and businesses from afar, and all we need is a smartphone, an internet connection, and a Wi-Fi security camera.

The Kodak 180-degree panoramic Wi-Fi security camera is just such a device, and what it does is right in the name. Set this device up anywhere in your home and you'll be able to stream in HD from anywhere in the world, using the companion app. The Kodak security camera regularly retails for $149.99, but at Android Central Digital Offers, you can snag it for $69.99, 53% off.

This isn't just a camera, though, since you can talk to loved ones or pets via the built-in two-way microphone. It also acts as a Wi-Fi range extender, expanding your home network coverage. The Kodak Wi-Fi security camera has a host of automation and detection features, including the ability to detect people so that you can be alerted when someone's in your home when they shouldn't be. Your motion-triggered clips can be stored in the cloud for 24 hours, so you can watch them back. You can also choose to add on 14- or 30-day cloud storage for a feee.

If you want to keep an eye on your abode while you're away, check out the Kodak Wi-Fi security camera at Android Central Digital Offers and save 53%.