The Eufy SpaceView 720p video baby monitor has dropped to $119.99 on Amazon. This price matches a low we saw in August, but that deal only lasted for a day or two. We expect this one won't last much longer than that. The SpaceView baby monitor usually sells for around $160, so you're saving $40 with today's deal.

You can also save on the Eufy SpaceView S baby monitor. It's normally $200, but there is a $30 off on-page coupon you can use right now. This version comes with some extras like a wall/crib mount and a longer lasting battery so you can be more mobile.

This baby monitor lets you both see and hear your little one. The 5-inch 720p display is better than most monitors you'll find on the market, and there's a wide-angle lens included for when your kid transitions from crib to climbing-out-of-the-crib-and-wreaking-havoc. Fun times. You can tilt and pan the lens to see corner-to-corner, and there's a wall mount included for customized coverage. The night vision mode allows you to see in the dark.

This also has some nice features to help you relax. The built-in thermostat shows you at a glance what the temperature of the nursery is. The Smart Alert system notifies you when your baby is crying, and those combined with the video feed means you won't have to get up to double-check. Finally, if a lullaby is needed, the two-way voice communication lets you speak to your child from up to 460 feet away.

Life pro tip: You're going to spend about as much time staring at your baby monitor hoping your baby calms down and goes to sleep as you will actually sleeping... so you want one that's nice to look at! Lucky you, you can also save a chunk of change while you're at it.