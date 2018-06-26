As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has the Sabrent 10-port USB charging hub on sale for $19.99. It normally sells for closer to $33, and hasn't dropped in price since Black Friday. Its smart port technology maximizes the charging output on each port based on the device, and it has a max of 60W and 12A output through all the ports. You can use all 10 slots at the same time if you need, or mix and match the devices as you see fit.

Beyond powering your phone and tablet, it can also provide a charge for your e-reader, action camera, portable Bluetooth speakers or headphones, and more. This discount makes the 10-port option only $3 more than the smaller six-port version, so you won't want to miss out. If you have more than one device that you like to charge at the same time, or are tired of fighting with your friends about who can charge their device at a certain time, you'll want one of these today.

See at Amazon