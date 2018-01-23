The extra power you need to make it through the night.

Amazon currently has Kmashi's 10000mAh power bank on sale for just $8.99 when you enter the coupon code 9YVPU7TD during checkout. For most people, 10000mAh is more than sufficient. It charges most iPhone or Android phones up to five times per charge of the battery, which means you won't have to worry about a dead phone during your night on the town. There are two USB ports so you can share the power with a friend, or charge two of your own devices if you need.

On the side there is a switch to turn it on or off, the micro-USB input to charge it, and a set of lights that indicate how much power is left in the power bank. Be sure to use the coupon code above to grab one for yourself or a friend at the discounted price today.

See at Amazon