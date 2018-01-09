Android Wear seems like it's almost exclusively for 'fashion' brands at this point.
CES 2018 isn't so much slated as a smartwatch show as previous years, but for Kate Spade it's as good an opportunity as any to launch its first Android Wear watch.
Fossil, which owns the Kate Spade brand, has released other "hybrid" mechanical/electronic smartwatches under the name previously, but this is the first all-touch device for KSNY.
The watch style is defined by the scalloped waves around its bezel, and it comes in three different color and band combinations: yellow gold with a black leather band, rose gold with a tan leather band, and rose gold with a matching link bracelet. The case is stainless steel and waterproof up to 1ATM, and has a rotating crown for non-touch interaction, but doesn't have a heart rate sensor.
Another attempt at getting fashionable brands in on the smartwatch game.
We're looking at 1.19-inch circular AMOLED display here at 390x390 resolution, and all three have the same overall case size of 42 mm — but with a narrow 16 mm band. The smartwatch is using identical internals to Android Wear watches from the whole of 2017: a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.1 LE and "24 hours" of battery life — though no mAh capacity was offered at launch.
The one bit of software differentiation that Kate Spade has to offer is a "Choose Your Look" watch face customization app. Right on the watch screen, you can make a custom watch face using classic Kate Spade styling, a variety of color choices and with functions just the way you want them. You can save custom watch faces to return to later, too. It's a nice little nod to the fashion-forward tendencies of someone who's buying a Kate Spade watch. This is similar to the recently-launched Michael Kors Sofie watch, with which it shares a striking resemblance.
The smartwatch goes up for pre-order online starting today, and will hit stores starting in early February. Pricing is set at $295 for the leather strap models, and $325 with a metal bracelet. If there's one thing this watch truly has going for it, it's the potential to leverage current Kate Spade relationships be in a ton of retail locations.
Press release:
kate spade new york Enters the Touchscreen Smartwatch Market with Playfully Sophisticated, Feminine Style in Exclusive Pre-Sale Beginning Today
"Choose Your Look" Watch App Provides Unparalleled Fashion Customization, Allowing Customers to Live Colorfully Every Day
NEW YORK, NY – January 9, 2018 – Today at CES, kate spade new york announces the debut of the brand's first touchscreen smartwatch. Available for pre-sale starting today, and launching widely in February, the feminine smartwatches are versatile, multi-functional and playfully sophisticated. The all-new touchscreen smartwatches build upon the existing kate spade new york wearables collection, which also includes hybrid smartwatches designed for women.
The touchscreen smartwatches are available in three styles for her: a rose gold-tone case and bracelet; a rose gold-tone case with a soft vachetta leather strap; and a yellow gold-tone case with a smooth black leather strap. A delicate scallop-patterned case surrounds the full-round 1.19-inch AMOLED display that features 390x390 pixel resolution and an ambient light sensor to enhance battery life. Additional iconic spade detailing on the crown gives these touchscreen smartwatches a distinctly kate spade new york look.
Compatible with both iOS® and Android™ phones, the new kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatches are powered by Android Wear™ 2.0, Google™'s smartwatch platform, and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 processor. The smartwatch connects to her phone via Bluetooth technology and offers user-friendly notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and extra help from Google Assistant. The kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatch also offers the following features:
- Receive notifications directly to your wrist, such as calls, texts, and other alerts
- Download third-party apps through the on-watch Google Play™ Store
- Call up your Google Assistant by pressing the crown or saying "Ok Google;" ask about the weather, set a reminder for happy hour, or get directions
- Track steps, calories burned, distance and more with Google Fit
- Stream your favorite tunes right from the watch, when you are connected to phone or WiFi, with the Google Play Music app
Unique to kate spade new york, the watch includes the "choose your look" watch app. By answering a few simple prompts about the look she's wearing – including time of day, color of her outfit, tone of her jewelry, and color of her handbag – the watch dial that perfectly complements her outfit will appear.
"The kate spade new york girl is connected at all times. And now, with our 'choose your look' watch app, she has access to the most feminine, fashion-forward and customizable smartwatch functionality to-date," said Mary Beech, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, kate spade new york. "Whether she's wearing pink, stripes or dots, our scallop touchscreen smartwatch will match her outfit, tying her look together with a unique kate spade new york twist."
The kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatch also features customizable, animated dials that will delight her as she moves through her day. Winking eyes, falling daisy petals and zooming New York City taxicabs keep up the fun with every step. Lastly, exciting weather effects on the dial let the wearer check to see if the weather is sunny, raining or cloudy in her location.
The touchscreen smartwatch will be available for pre-sale starting January 9 and available in-store and online beginning February 2018.
Reader comments
Kate Spade is the latest fashion brand to launch an Android Wear watch, on sale now from $295
“Another attempt at getting fashionable brands in on the smartwatch game.”
That’s exactly what the wrist watch is: fashion. This is the perfect spot for smart watch sales as the fashionable brands aren’t in it to sell you a watch every year and keep you in an upgrade cycle like smartphone brands do. They’ll be happy as long as you buy one every few years.
If you are really into smart watches, then I would suggest you take a look at Misfit Vapor by Fossil (great build quality and design) or the Ticwatch E (the best bang for your buck)