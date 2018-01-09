Android Wear seems like it's almost exclusively for 'fashion' brands at this point.

CES 2018 isn't so much slated as a smartwatch show as previous years, but for Kate Spade it's as good an opportunity as any to launch its first Android Wear watch.

Fossil, which owns the Kate Spade brand, has released other "hybrid" mechanical/electronic smartwatches under the name previously, but this is the first all-touch device for KSNY.

The watch style is defined by the scalloped waves around its bezel, and it comes in three different color and band combinations: yellow gold with a black leather band, rose gold with a tan leather band, and rose gold with a matching link bracelet. The case is stainless steel and waterproof up to 1ATM, and has a rotating crown for non-touch interaction, but doesn't have a heart rate sensor.

Another attempt at getting fashionable brands in on the smartwatch game.

We're looking at 1.19-inch circular AMOLED display here at 390x390 resolution, and all three have the same overall case size of 42 mm — but with a narrow 16 mm band. The smartwatch is using identical internals to Android Wear watches from the whole of 2017: a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.1 LE and "24 hours" of battery life — though no mAh capacity was offered at launch.

The one bit of software differentiation that Kate Spade has to offer is a "Choose Your Look" watch face customization app. Right on the watch screen, you can make a custom watch face using classic Kate Spade styling, a variety of color choices and with functions just the way you want them. You can save custom watch faces to return to later, too. It's a nice little nod to the fashion-forward tendencies of someone who's buying a Kate Spade watch. This is similar to the recently-launched Michael Kors Sofie watch, with which it shares a striking resemblance.

The smartwatch goes up for pre-order online starting today, and will hit stores starting in early February. Pricing is set at $295 for the leather strap models, and $325 with a metal bracelet. If there's one thing this watch truly has going for it, it's the potential to leverage current Kate Spade relationships be in a ton of retail locations.

