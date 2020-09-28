What happens when two undefeated teams match up on Monday Night Football? It becomes a must-watch game. The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champs and so far this year, look like they're serious about a repeat. The Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, are as good as any other team at the moment and are looking to lay down some big defense.

Ever since the Patrick Mahomes era began, Kansas City has been known for its explosive offense. The Ravens are probably one of the few teams that can really go head-to-head with their lock-down defense. The Ravens will likely be looking at the Chargers' week two performance in how they effectively slowed Mahomes and kept him under control. In two games the Ravens have already forced five turnovers which is a league-high. The Ravens have also only allowed a league-low of 22 points.

Of course, this is still Kansas City and they are the slight favorites in this meeting, though it is close. If Mahomes can improve his first-down conversions and complete more than half his passes early on in the game, things should go the Chiefs way.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Where and when?

Monday Night Football is a clash of two powerhouses. Kickoff is at 8:15 PM PT on September 28, 2020. The Chiefs will be at the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, though no fans will join in person. You can catch all the hard hits and long bombs on ESPN.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Kansas City and Baltimore game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens online in the U.S.

This week 3 matchup is set to be shown on ESPN. If you have a qualifying cable package with the channel you can log into an ESPN app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, ESPN is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Monday's match at the M&T Bank Stadium for free!

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens live in the UK

Good news American football fans, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This week's Monday Night Football (Tuesday in the UK) is one of Sky's featured games, you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular-season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens in Australia

If you're planning on watching this game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.