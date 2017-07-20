The KaliPAK 601 is like no battery pack you've ever seen. Instead of fitting in your pocket or purse, it comes with a shoulder strap — because it's a portable generator weighing in at 14 lbs and packing a staggering capacity of 558 Wh. I call the KaliPAK 601 a "generator" because it's more than just a lithium-ion battery; nestled within the folds of this nuclear suitcase are a series of solar panels designed to let you live completely off the grid (for a while, at least).

And all Kalisaya asks for the privilege of carrying this beast is … well, a lot of money. But, in the context of outdoor tech in 2017, not an unreasonable amount. Join me for the MrMobile review of the KaliPAK 601!

