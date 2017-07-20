The KaliPAK 601 is like no battery pack you've ever seen. Instead of fitting in your pocket or purse, it comes with a shoulder strap — because it's a portable generator weighing in at 14 lbs and packing a staggering capacity of 558 Wh. I call the KaliPAK 601 a "generator" because it's more than just a lithium-ion battery; nestled within the folds of this nuclear suitcase are a series of solar panels designed to let you live completely off the grid (for a while, at least).
And all Kalisaya asks for the privilege of carrying this beast is … well, a lot of money. But, in the context of outdoor tech in 2017, not an unreasonable amount. Join me for the MrMobile review of the KaliPAK 601!
Reader comments
KaliPAK 601 review: UNLIMITED POWER