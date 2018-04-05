In the distant future, humanity lives in futuristic megacities like Edenbyrg, where crime is rampant and the only solution is swift, violent justice. The only solution is the JYDGE. JYDGE was developed by 10tons, the team behind another fantastic twin-stick shooter, Neon Chrome. In it, you play JYDGE, a cybernetic enforcement officer who is sent into the most dangerous situations to take out violent gangs, save hostages, and try to bring some order and justice to the world.

While JYDGE isn't a direct sequel to Neon Chrome, it's safe to call it a spiritual successor. Both games are clearly set in the same futuristic techno-dystopia that's been heavily inspired by Blade Runner, RoboCop, and Judge Dredd and feature really slick graphics and a thumping good soundtrack. What really sets JYDGE apart from Neon Chrome is there's more of a story being told here. Whereas Neon Chrome had a loose narrative to justify the endless procedurally generated levels, JYDGE has you play a cybernetic mercenary who basically gets to dole out justice as the judge, jury, and executioner.

There are four acts to play through, each broken up into 4 or 5 different missions that involve eliminating cyberpunk criminals, saving hostages, or destroying weapons of mass destruction. Each mission has six medals to unlock by completing goals. Some of them are pretty basic like kill all enemies or free all the hostages, but others are a bit trickier like completing the level in under 25 seconds or without sustaining damage. You'll need to keep collecting medals to unlock new levels and upgrades for your character and weapon, which means you'll be replaying certain levels multiple times. Fortunately, this game plays like an absolute dream that you won't mind playing through missions over and over again. The touch controls are tight as I feel like Neon Chrome really allowed 10tons to work out the kinks and figure out what works best for mobile. There's a ton of strategy involved in picking the right cybernetic upgrades to get the job done, and there's an insane amount of variety included here.