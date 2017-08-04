Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on a mini drone!
Update: This popular deal is back again with a new coupon code. Be sure to use code AUKEYUA2 at checkout for the savings!
Right now you can pick up Aukey's mini-drone for just $17.99 at Amazon with coupon code AUKEYUA2, a savings of just under $10. You can control this drone with your smartphone, allowing you to fly it just about anywhere, and once you get good at flying it you can even start performing some tricks as well. It takes off and lands easily with just a single tap, and the controls are super responsive so you won't have to worry about delays. It comes with two extra sets of propellers, just in case you happen to crash and break one.
Being so small you can pack in just about any bag so you can keep it with you at all times. Remember to use coupon code AUKEYUA2 for the full savings. Will you be learning to fly with Aukey's drone? Let us know in the comments!
For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
At just $18 you won't be afraid to try some tricks with this mini drone
So how much of a monster would I be if I got one of these, dangled a bit of ham from the bottom of it, and flew it around outside with my dog?
Do you have to register these?
No registration is needed for these. These are smaller than the requirement for registration.
I just ordered one of these with the code above. My biggest complaint is that I was charged $11.19 for shipping and handling. Maybe the extra cost is maybe Amazon is charging me to fly their own drone to deliver it to my house? I now saw that the shipping price is for 2 day shipping.
Welcome to the default Amazon checkout system, be careful.
It seems that we can learn the basics of flying a quad copter with this drone. Can you guys showcase it?
$21?! Still a rip-off!
These are very small and flight is quite twitchy. I would not suggest you buy one thinking you will deftly fly between crampt household obstacles, and consider all drones are best used outside or in large open spaces.
This is a Cheerson cx-10d clone. On GearBest you can get them cheaper with a transmitter, as long as you can live with slow shipping. The 10d is $19.50 shipped with transmitter. D stands for "Altitude holD"
The top of the line WDTX variant is currently $34 shipped, has altitude hold,a 720p FPV camera, and the transmitter has a cell phone bracket and is a case for the drone. W is for fpv camera, tx transmitter.
These are micro drones only for indoor use. Or air so still a leaf falls straight down. They weigh next to nothing. They are pretty maneuverable once you get used to it. I can easily fly mine around my house.
The next step up are mini drones, about the size of a frisbee. Those can fly in light wind (not kite weather). No faa reg required. Large toy drones, like a syma x8, can deal with more moderate winds (still not kite weather) and carry a GoPro. Faa reg required. After that you are up to the dji phantom zone, where the prices (and motor power) increase quickly.
Tips:The transmitter will almost always give better control than a cell phone. Learn to fly it first then add fpv. Keep it on low power mode the first week or so. Run the calibration every day you fly. Add a drop of silicone oil to every drive shaft. Get the $4 kit of spare blades and the bumpers.