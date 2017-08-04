Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on a mini drone!

Right now you can pick up Aukey's mini-drone for just $17.99 at Amazon with coupon code AUKEYUA2, a savings of just under $10. You can control this drone with your smartphone, allowing you to fly it just about anywhere, and once you get good at flying it you can even start performing some tricks as well. It takes off and lands easily with just a single tap, and the controls are super responsive so you won't have to worry about delays. It comes with two extra sets of propellers, just in case you happen to crash and break one.

Being so small you can pack in just about any bag so you can keep it with you at all times. Remember to use coupon code AUKEYUA2 for the full savings. Will you be learning to fly with Aukey's drone? Let us know in the comments!

