The beginning of the month means the Android Security Bulletin gets published, we learn all about the monthly security patch, and those sweet, sweet updates start streaming through the bright blue sky towards our phones.

There aren't any singular "big" issues addressed in the June 2018 patch, but there are a set of updates from Google and all the companies who make the various components used in Android phones from every manufacturer. These cumulative updates are the extra layer of protection on top of Google Play Protect and are something we all need to have.

Pixel-specific updates include a handful of minor quality-of-life improvements for things like Bluetooth reception, screen response and several other features of the phone that always seem to get a bit of tweaking.

The factory images are available right now if you're not the waiting type, or you can just chill and wait for the mellow sounds of smartphone rock & roll to float your way. Or you can start mashing the heck out of the check for updates button, whatever gets you groovy.

How to manually update your Nexus or Pixel