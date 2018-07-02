Another month, another security patch. On July 2, Google officially started pushing out the July 2018 Android security patch for its Pixel and Nexus devices.

Both the factory images and OTA files are live right now, meaning you can already flash the patch to your phone if you don't feel like waiting for the over-the-air update to hit your phone.

This patch level officially comes in as the July 5, 2018, one, and looking specifically at the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google notes that there's "improved consistency of Wi-Fi connections with certain routers."

Along with the new security patch for folks running Oreo, those that decided to jump the gun to the Android P beta also got an update to Beta 3 / Developer Preview 4 today.

Android P Beta 3 (Dev Preview 4) released for Pixels with stability fixes, July security patch