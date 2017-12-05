TCL 55P607 Roku TV

After months of trying to hold off, I finally broke down and picked up my first 4K TV. There are more than a few options to choose from these days, but the one I ended up going with is the TCL 55P607. Priced between $600 and $650 depending on where you look, the picture quality is downright awesome and way better than I would have expected at this price point. Support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision makes the TV even better, and the built-in Roku operating system means you don't have to worry about picking up a streaming box or stick to watch all of your favorite shows.

